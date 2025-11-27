Way cleared for anti-social behavior taskforce in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The way has finally been cleared for a long-awaited anti-social behavior taskforce in Ballinasloe.

Though touted for years, it couldn’t be setup until Local Community Safety Partnerships were first established by Government.

The LCSPs are a community-led replacement for the previous Galway City and Galway County Joint Policing Committees.

While they serve a similar purpose, the old committees were primarily made up of Gardaí and politicians – and the replacement LCSP will be mostly community stakeholders.

Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane says a Ballinasloe specific taskforce is long overdue.