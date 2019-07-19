Waterways patrol group in search of a ‘home’

Galway City Tribune – The newly-formed voluntary waterways patrol group Claddagh Watch has begun operations, following months of preparation and training.

And according to founding member Arthur Carr, the group’s 80 or so volunteers will be visible on the river banks and bridges in the city over the coming weekends, keeping a watchful eye to try ensure people remain safe as they make their way home.

“We have identified, in consultation with the Gardaí, the dangerous spots in the city which include the two bridges, Wolfe Tone Bridge and O’Brien’s Bridge, Nimmo’s Pier, the Long Walk and the Claddagh Basin, so those are the areas where we’re focussed at the moment,” said Mr Carr.

The volunteers on patrol bring with them a large amount of equipment which includes high-vis jackets, flotation devices, torches, radio transmitters and throw-bags – and the group has no less than 20 sets of these items to store.

And while many of these materials were gifted to the group from Wexford Marinewatch, finding a place to store them has proved problematic.

At the moment, Mr Carr and fellow member Seamus Ó Fatharta are transporting the material by car and van – something he said won’t be viable in the long term.

