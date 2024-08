The success of the four-year-old Meelick Weir creates more opportunity for additional development of the site – and that should include universal accessible additional services.

That’s the view of Independent TD Sean Canney, as he welcomed Waterways Ireland’s commitment given to the committee from Meelick/Eyrecourt at a meeting last week.

The committee, led by Charlie Killeen and Mark King, spoke with Waterways Ireland’s Director of Operations Eanna Rowe and Area Manager Frank Treacy to discuss the lack of services to support Meelick Weir as a tourist destination.

The Weir and Walkway was constructed and opened to the public in 2020 by Waterways Ireland and is now a very popular destination linking Galway and Offaly across the River Shannon with a walkway.

The local committee have several issues and requests including the provision of public toilets and services on the Galway side of the river, as well as facilities for camping and a barbeque area, and a waste collection service to deal with the number of services.

The delegation was told that toilets would be soon available – ad Waterways Ireland undertook to meet with the local authority and Failte Ireland to formulate a proposal provide disabled accessible toilets and facilities on the Eyrecourt side of the Weir.

Waterway Ireland outlined the progress to date for plans to provide a walkway from the weir to Martello Tower and to open the tower as a viewing area for tourists.

People at the meeting also strongly urged Waterways Ireland to ensure the entire amenity is accessible for people including people with a disability.

“I had previously raised the issue in the Oireachtas Dail Committee on Housing Local Government and Heritage with Waterway Ireland, and I am pleased to report that the response from Eanna Rowe was positive,” said Deputy Canney.

“I look forward to working with the Committee and Waterways Ireland to ensure that Meelick can reach its full potential in terms of tourism and subsequent boost to the local economy in the surrounding towns and villages”.

Pictured: Deputy Sean Canney with Charlie Killenn on the Meelick Weir.