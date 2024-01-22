Water tankers set up as major leak leaves Clifden without a water supply
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A major leak on the watermain network has left Clifden without a water supply.
Residents and businesses served by the Clifden Regional Scheme will be without water from this evening until late tomorrow evening.
There will be water tankers located throughout the town at Clifden Water Treatment Plant, Clifden Mart Carpark, Station House Hotel Carpark, the Court House, the Hospital, and at St. Annes Nursing Home.
Uisce Eireann says water taken from these tankers must be boiled before consumption.
The post Water tankers set up as major leak leaves Clifden without a water supply appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
