Water supply restored in Galway city following burst water main

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews have completed essential repair works in Galway city following yesterday’s major burst on a water main at College Road.

Areas impacted included College Road, Wellpark Retail Park, Dublin Road, Lough Atalia Road, Glenina Heights, Fairgreen, Forster Street and the surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann Crews worked throughout the night to repair the burst, and the water network is now recharging.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for the normal supply to be restored to all customers.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Customers will be kept up to date informed through the Uisce Eireann website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, Facebook, LinkedIn, and their 24/7 helpline at 1800 278 278.

