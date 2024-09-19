Water supply disruption for residents in Newcastle until this afternoon

Residents in Newcastle and surrounding areas in the city may experience water outages today.

It’s due to a burst water main at Tudor Lawn, Newcastle, and repair works will take place until around 4 this afternoon.





It’s recommended to allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

