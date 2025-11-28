  • Services

Water supplies for Tír an Fhia customers affected by outages

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Water supplies for Tír an Fhia customers affected by outages
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Alternative water supplies will be available to customers served by the Tír an Fhia Water Treatment Plant in West Galway this weekend due to potential supply disruptions.

Technical issues at the plant have impacted the water treatment process and as a result, customers in Tír an Fhia and Leitir Mór may experience reductions in pressure or intermittent outages over the coming days.

Uisce Éireann is providing alternative water supplies in the form of tankers for customers affected by these supply disruptions. These tankers will be located at:

  • the Leitir Mór Church car park
  • Criminagh
  • Leitir Caladh junction
  • Eircom exchange, Tír an Fhia

Customers are asked to bring their own containers to take water from the tankers and to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

