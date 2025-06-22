Water Safety Ireland condemns vandalism of lifesaving ringbuoys in Galway

Water Safety Ireland has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism involving the deliberate removal of multiple ringbuoys from their designated yellow housings in Galway.

Water Safety Ireland Deputy CEO Roger Sweeney said he was ‘shocked and appalled that people tampered with these ringbuoys’.

“It is not a harmless prank—it is dangerous and irresponsible and puts lives at immediate risk. These devices are there to help save people from drowning. If they are missing when someone needs help, the consequences could be fatal,” he said.

He was joined at the Spanish Arch by Deputy Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Neil McNelis, and Mike Swan of the Galway Lifeboat RNLI, who echoed the call for greater respect and vigilance around life-saving equipment.

“These ringbuoys are not ornaments, they are not toys — they are lifelines,” said Mr. Sweeney.

“Ringbuoys give people in distress a fighting chance at survival. When someone removes or destroys one, they are directly endangering lives. I cannot comprehend the mindset of someone who would take such a risk with another person’s life.”

Across Ireland, incidents of ringbuoy theft and vandalism continue to threaten public safety.

In Dublin alone, over 30 ring buoys were reported missing in a single month, with an annual replacement cost exceeding €20,000. More critically, every missing ringbuoy represents a moment when someone in need may not get the help they desperately require.

“A stolen ringbuoy could mean a stolen life,” Mr Sweeney added.

“In an emergency, every second counts. When someone reaches for a ringbuoy and it isn’t there because of a senseless act, the consequences could be tragic. It’s the kind of impulsive, thrill-seeking behaviour that lacks consideration for the consequences.”

The organisation is calling on parents, educators and community leaders to address this as a serious public policy issue.

“We need to elevate this conversation within our communities as this is not harmless mischief. It is a civic and moral failure that undermines public safety,” said Mr Sweeney.

“Parents, schools and universities can help instil a sense of shared responsibility in young people. This isn’t just about protecting equipment — it’s about protecting people. We all share responsibility to ensure these lifesaving tools remain in place, ready to save lives.”

Water Safety Ireland urges members of the public to report missing or vandalised ringbuoys to their local authority or online at www.ringbuoys.ie.

Pictured: Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO, Water Safety Ireland ( left), Deputy Mayor of Galway Councillor Neil McNelis and Mike Swan of the Galway Lifeboat RNLI at the Spanish Arch with the haul of recovered ring buoys. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy.