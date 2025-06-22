Water Safety Ireland condemns vandalism of lifesaving ringbuoys in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Water Safety Ireland has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism involving the deliberate removal of multiple ringbuoys from their designated yellow housings in Galway.
Water Safety Ireland Deputy CEO Roger Sweeney said he was ‘shocked and appalled that people tampered with these ringbuoys’.
“It is not a harmless prank—it is dangerous and irresponsible and puts lives at immediate risk. These devices are there to help save people from drowning. If they are missing when someone needs help, the consequences could be fatal,” he said.
He was joined at the Spanish Arch by Deputy Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Neil McNelis, and Mike Swan of the Galway Lifeboat RNLI, who echoed the call for greater respect and vigilance around life-saving equipment.
“These ringbuoys are not ornaments, they are not toys — they are lifelines,” said Mr. Sweeney.
“Ringbuoys give people in distress a fighting chance at survival. When someone removes or destroys one, they are directly endangering lives. I cannot comprehend the mindset of someone who would take such a risk with another person’s life.”
Across Ireland, incidents of ringbuoy theft and vandalism continue to threaten public safety.
In Dublin alone, over 30 ring buoys were reported missing in a single month, with an annual replacement cost exceeding €20,000. More critically, every missing ringbuoy represents a moment when someone in need may not get the help they desperately require.
“A stolen ringbuoy could mean a stolen life,” Mr Sweeney added.
“In an emergency, every second counts. When someone reaches for a ringbuoy and it isn’t there because of a senseless act, the consequences could be tragic. It’s the kind of impulsive, thrill-seeking behaviour that lacks consideration for the consequences.”
The organisation is calling on parents, educators and community leaders to address this as a serious public policy issue.
“We need to elevate this conversation within our communities as this is not harmless mischief. It is a civic and moral failure that undermines public safety,” said Mr Sweeney.
“Parents, schools and universities can help instil a sense of shared responsibility in young people. This isn’t just about protecting equipment — it’s about protecting people. We all share responsibility to ensure these lifesaving tools remain in place, ready to save lives.”
Water Safety Ireland urges members of the public to report missing or vandalised ringbuoys to their local authority or online at www.ringbuoys.ie.
Pictured: Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO, Water Safety Ireland ( left), Deputy Mayor of Galway Councillor Neil McNelis and Mike Swan of the Galway Lifeboat RNLI at the Spanish Arch with the haul of recovered ring buoys. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway County Council must hire ecologists during the dredging of rivers
Ecologists must be hired by Galway County Council before and during dredging works on local river...
Glowing tributes paid to popular PP as he steps down after 32 years of ministry
A rural Galway community is planning a number of celebrations to mark the retirement of their bel...
Gerry King is elected new Cathaoirleach of Connemara District
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFianna Fail Councillor Gerry King has been elected as...
Nighttime water restrictions on Inis Oírr remain in effect
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCustomers on Inis Oirr are being reminded by Uisce Éi...
ATU Galway students develop sports coaching app to replace tactics boards
Three students from the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway, who developed a new ap...
Galway symposium honours legacy of pioneering veterinary surgeon Aleen Cust
Former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is one of the key speakers at this year’s annual ...
East Galway pupils have to cross busy road for sports
An urgent call has been made for improved safety measures at an East Galway primary school where ...
Galway Fishery to close due to high water temperatures
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fishery on the Corrib River is to be closed to...
New Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly built Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abb...