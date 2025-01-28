Water returning on Mid-Galway Public Supply 

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The majority of Uisce Éireann customers on the Mid-Galway Public Water Supply will see their supply return to normal levels overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Water supply to the Farmhill and Gleenaveel reservoirs is recharging and supply levels will return to normal overnight and into Wednesday morning for the majority of the 8,000 affected customers served by the Mid-Galway Supply.

Water supply has returned to Abbeyknockmoy this afternoon and supply will gradually return to Monivea, Newcastle, Tamplecross, Carrabane, Cahertinny, Caherhenryhoe, Attymon and Kiltullagh overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Some small pockets on the supply may continue to experience disruption.

This will be the case in areas on the supply which are served by booster stations, some of which have yet to recover power.

Customers in Oakwood, Cashlaundarragh, Corrafairreen and Gorteen may continue to be affected by supply disruptions.