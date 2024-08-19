Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been lifted.

They were necessary to allow levels in the Gortgarrow Springs Reservoir to return to normal following a mechanical issue at the local water treatment plant.





Justin Doran of Uisce Éireann says the levels in the reservoir were monitored on an hourly basis in order to minimise disruption to customers.

He has confirmed that the restrictions have now been lifted and the network is recharging.

