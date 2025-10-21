Water quality info meeting being held in city this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A water quality information meeting is being held in the city this week.

Priority Areas for Action – Terryland, Barna and Knocknacarra and Carrowmoneash – will be discussed, as work has now commenced in those areas.

The Local Authority Waters Programme event will take place this Thursday evening at 7:30 at the Menlo Park Hotel on the Headford Road.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Eanna Hyland, Community Water Officer for West Galway & Mayo outlines the aim of the meeting