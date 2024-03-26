Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain

Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect waters outages today due to a burst watermain.

Repair works are currently underway, with Uisce Eireann expecting water to be restored by 5pm.





