Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant

Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outages today.

It’s due to operational issues at the water treatment plant, due to variations in the raw water supply.





Uisce Eireann says every effort is being made to restore supply as soon as possible.

