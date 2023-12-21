Water outages in East Headford and Rosscahill
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Residents and businesses in east Headford and surrounding areas will be without water outage today from now (2pm) until at least midnight.
Uisce Eireann says that this is due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Rockwood, Ballyfruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.
Headford Town will not be affected.
Meanwhile a burst watermain is causing a water outage in Rosscahill today.
Uisce Eireann says there will be no water until 5pm approximately while repair works are carried out.
The area affected is the Killannin Road, Pribbaun, Garrynagry and Esker.
The post Water outages in East Headford and Rosscahill appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Calls for funding for rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway knocked during Storm Debi
Calls are being made for funding to be provided for the rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galwa...
Galway MedTech company receive €1.5 million for device for late-stage cancer patients
A Galway Medtech company has received one point five million euro in a seeded funding round for a...
University of Galway releases statement following death of student in Bushypark crash
The University of Galway has released a statement following the death of one of its students in a...
Former Defence Forces member jailed for nine years for college student rape in Galway
A former member of the defence forces who raped a college student in a Co Galway apartment has be...
Taoiseach disputes Garda Comissioner’s claims Gardaí not notified about Roscahilll asylum seeker housing plans
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disputed claims that Gardaí were not notified about the housing of 70 ...
Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding
A Spiddal-based Medtech company is to launch a recruitment drive after raising €1.5m in new inves...
Gardaí concentrate on social media footage in arson investigation at Ross Lake
The ongoing Garda investigation into the fire that gutted a Connemara hotel earmarked for 70 asyl...
Self-taught Glenn is wired for creativity
After years working in different jobs in places from Germany to California, Glenn Gibson returned...
Keeping yourself and kids sane and safe this Christmas
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With Christmas on the way, you will be seein...