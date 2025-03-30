Water outages for 200 customers on Letteragh Road tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Around 200 customers along the Letteragh Road may experience water dispruption and outages tomorrow.

Uisce Éireann is carrying out essential connection works along the route, from 10AM until 4PM.

Temporary traffic management measures will be put in place during the works.

Customers along parts of the Letteragh Road, Cúirt Chéirín, The Bailey, The Heath, Breacán and parts of Circular Road as far as Bushypark may be affected.

However, Bushypark National School itself will not be affected.