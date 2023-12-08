There’s a water outage in Tiernee and Lettermore

The problem has been caused by a power outage affecting the operation of the Water Treatment Plant





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Uisce Éireann is advising residents that the outage will continue until approximately 6 this evening

The post Water outage in Tiernee and Lettermore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.