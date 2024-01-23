Water outage in Cornamona all day today

Residents and businesses in Cornamona will be without a supply of water all day today.

This is due to a power outage in the area.





The areas affected are Cloughbrack, Doorus, Carraig West and Ballydoolough.

Uisce Eireann says it will be 9 tonight before supply is restored.

