Water outage in Cornamona all day today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Residents and businesses in Cornamona will be without a supply of water all day today.
This is due to a power outage in the area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The areas affected are Cloughbrack, Doorus, Carraig West and Ballydoolough.
Uisce Eireann says it will be 9 tonight before supply is restored.
The post Water outage in Cornamona all day today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway City Council warns high tide will kick in just before Orange weather warning
Galway City Council is warning people that high tide is due at around 4PM, just before the peak o...
Galway County Council warns against unnecessary travel from 3PM as Storm Jocelyn hits
Galway County Council is warning against non-essential travel as early as 3PM today as Storm Joce...
Counties in West have highest concentration of derelict properties
Just under six percent of houses in Galway are vacant despite an overall fall in the national vac...
Road closure concerns raised at well-attended meeting over Loughrea local area plan
The possibility of closing certain roads to traffic in Loughrea was the top concern raised at las...
ATU and HSE form new partnership to develop regional service and address health inequalities
Atlantic Technological University and the HSE have formed a new partnership aimed at developing r...
Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident
The man who died in the single vehicle crash in Claremorris during Storm Isha has been named as T...
Water tankers set up as major leak leaves Clifden without a water supply
A major leak on the watermain network has left Clifden without a water supply. Residents and busi...
Renmore’s Bons Secours Hospital opens third endoscopy room
The Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore in the city has opened a third endoscopy room and expanded mi...
Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara
Concerns are being raised over the slow pace of delivery of active travel projects across Connema...