  • Services

Services

Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area

Published:

Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area
Share story:

Residents and businesses in the Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area will be without a supply of water until 3 this afternoon.

The area affected is from Cloonacauneen to Claregalway Village.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Uisce Eireann says this is to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network.

The post Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Over 300 signatures call on Galway TDs to support investment in young people

A petition calling on local TDs to support investment in young people has gathered over 300 signa...

no_space
Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print i...

no_space
Over 50 events revealed for Baboró International Arts Festival for Children next month

More than 50 events will be taking place next month as part of Baboró International Arts Festival...

no_space
8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.

Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historic...

no_space
National Ploughing Championships provide perfect stage for small Galway business

One of Galway’s best small businesses will get a chance to exhibit their business to almost 300,0...

no_space
Rapid development requires additional services – and Claregalway village bypass

The population of Claregalway is expected to explode over the next couple of years with some 350 ...

no_space
Hospice hosts Open Evening to help public learn more about Palliative Care

Galway Hospice is marking Palliative Care Week by hosting a free open evening – providing an oppo...

no_space
Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor latest name for Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor Alan Harney and long-serving Roscommon Cllr. John Naughten a...

no_space
First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday

Bluebird Care is bringing the first-of-its-kind, Dementia Bus, to Galway city this week. The virt...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up