Water disruptions in Clarinbridge following significant burst

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Clarinbridge area are being warned to expect disruption to their water supply today.
It’s after a significant watermain burst in the village.
Irish Water says there will be disruption as a result to Clarinbridge, Roveagh, Kilcolgan and Ballindereen while repair works are carried out.
It’s not yet known when a full service will be restored.
