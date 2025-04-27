Water crews to begin network upgrades tomorrow in Portacarron in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Water crews will be on site in Portacarron in Oughterard tomorrow to replace 642 metres of water main along the local roads
The Uisce Éireann works, which will drive down leakage on the shores of Lough Corrib, will be carried out by Farrans Construction and should be completed by late summer.
Areas of work will be limited to short sections at a time to minimise disruption to residents, with some road closures and disruption to the water supply
The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries.
Uisce Eireann says these upgrades will mean fewer leaks and a reduced risk of contamination, while the new pipes will also significantly lower the instances of bursts and outages