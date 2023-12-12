Warning signage to go up along N59 due to “out of control” numbers of deer
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Warning signage is to be put up along the N59 this side of Christmas due to high numbers of deer crossing the road.
The matter has been raised at County Hall, where a meeting of Connemara Councillors heard the problem has “gotten out of control” in recent years.
Councillor Gerry King warned it’s not becoming a problem – it is already a big problem.
Council management advised that signage has been ordered and should be in place before Christmas.
David Nevin spoke to Councillor King after the meeting to find out more.
