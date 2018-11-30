Waltzer wins day for Salthill boys in hard-fought decider

Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-9

Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8

ROBERT Walzer pointed the way for a Salthill/Knocknacarra team which edged a tense affair in the U20 county football final at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

The classy centre-forward scored five of the city side’s nine points’ tally – three from play – and earned the man-of-the-match award, like he did in Salthill/Knocknacarra’s county minor football final triumph over Claregalway a few weeks back.

Former inter-county full-back, Finian Hanley’s first foray into management ended in a deserved one-point win, as Walzer – who has also shone for the Salthill seniors this season – held his nerve to kick the winning score in injury time.

Immediately before that, super substitute for Mountbellew/Moylough, Ronan Griffin, hit a sweet score from distance to level the teams at eight points apiece as the stadium announcer was indicating three minutes at least would be added on.

Fittingly, the winning score involved Salthill/Knocknacarra’s two most influential players. Centre-back Cathal Sweeney, who despite not hitting his top form over the hour came good when it mattered and landed a crucial pair of points after the break, set-up Walzer for the decisive white flag.

That duo, Sweeney and Walzer, scored all six of Salthill/Knocknacarra’s haul after the break as the West Board champions staged a second-half rally that rattled Mountbellew/Moylough.

Wing back Eamon Kelly, and substitute Aidan O’Halloran, who had a big impact on proceedings when introduced in the first-half as Mountbellew/Moylough was getting the better of the exchanges, was another pair who helped to swing the pendulum in favour of the seasiders.

This decider, played in sunny but bitterly cold conditions, was contested by two very good teams who were operating some distance off what they’re capable of producing.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.