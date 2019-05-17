Walsh calls for greater scoring return from players

Galway boss Kevin Walsh says a Galway victory against Sligo in Markievicz Park on Sunday is not a foregone conclusion, and has called on his players to be more clinical in front of the opposition posts.

Galway created plenty of scoring opportunities against London in Ruislip a fortnight ago, but Walsh feels his side failed to take advantage of the majority of those chances, and he has warned that despite Sligo’s poor run of results this year, his side are not taking them for granted.

“Our finishing left a lot to be desired [against London]. It was just poor execution. To be fair, the work-rate couldn’t be questioned. We made loads of goal chances but we didn’t take them,” he says.

Sligo have lost all eight of their competitive fixtures in 2019, which saw them relegated to Division 4 of the National League, but they are blooding a raft of young players who will fancy a crack at dethroning the reigning champions.

