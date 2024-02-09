Walkway delays almost sank national kayaking competition

Delays to the construction of a pedestrian walkway on Wolfe Tone Bridge in Galway threatened to sink a national kayaking competition this week.

But the ‘highlight’ of the 2024 Irish Kayaking Intervarsities, which comprises five events starting today (Friday) and running until Sunday, has been saved following representations to the City Council.

The Galway City Tribune has learned that scaffolding associated with the works on Wolfe Tone Bridge, which have been ongoing for months, would have obstructed one of the flagship events of the weekend from going ahead.

In a letter to councillors, Lorcan Craven-Grace on behalf of the University of Galway Kayak Club said the ‘Boater X Kayak’ event – with more than 300 competitors – which is due to take place later today on the Lower Corrib, involves four competitors departing the ‘Jurys Drop’ for the course along the Corrib before concluding in the Claddagh Basin.

“As it stands, there are two steel pylons used for construction on both sides of the Spanish Arch and Claddagh Basin sides of Wolfe Tone Bridge. These are without a doubt a huge safety risk and mean that this event is not possible while they are left in the water,” said Mr Craven-Grace.

Cllr Níall McNelis (Lab) said on foot of receiving the letter, he contacted City Hall seeking clarity on the situation.

“In fairness to the officials, they recognised the benefit of this event and have instructed the contractors to remove some of the scaffolding,” he said.

Mr Craven-Grace said he had previously received a commitment from the Council that the waterway would be cleared in time for this weekend’s events, but Cllr McNelis said the project for the cantilever bridge had hit some delays.

