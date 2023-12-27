Walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children to be held in city today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children are running around the country today.
The HSE is running a series of walk-in clinics for 2 to 17 year olds at eight locations nationwide.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In Galway, the vaccine will be offered today from 1pm to 3.30pm, at the Galway City East Primary Care Centre in Doughiska.
The health service says there’s been a rise in flu cases in recent weeks and is appealing to parents to consider getting their child vaccinated.
The post Walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children to be held in city today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardai at scene of crash on N84 Headford Road
Gardaí are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N84 Headford Road. It’s understo...
Status Orange wind warning for Galway from this evening
A status orange wind warning will come into effect for Galway this evening. Met Eireann is warnin...
Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding
Motorists have been asked to move their cars from the public carparks in Salthill, Silverstrand a...
Youth mental health service offers advice on isolation
This Christmas, Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity with a base in Galway City, wants to shin...
Transport Authority takes on board negative public feedback on proposals
All city bus routes will operate until midnight under radical proposals from the National Transpo...
Council urged to act on dangerous ‘country crossroads’ in the city
Galway City Council has been urged to ‘act with urgency’ on a road junction in the Knocknacarra a...
Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023
Galway’s Church leaders say the war horrors around the world have coloured the mood of 2023...
Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update
Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Da...
ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding
ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological Univer...