Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop

Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 years to 6 weeks.

This is largely down to the new Ophthalmology Modernised Care Pathway, which began in May 2023 and operates five days a week in the city, Tuam, and Loughrea.





The HSE says over 3,500 children have been treated from the waiting list, including 2,633 who had been waiting for more than a year.

It adds there are no waiting lists for paediatric eye care in Galway for new or review patients, with children being seen within the HSE Urgent and Routine category timelines.

