VW group celebrates record sales figures for last year ahead of an exciting 2026

There is a great sense of achievement emanating from the Volkswagen Group headquarters in Ireland with their improved sales figures for 2025.

Despite a challenging economic environment, the group delivered a historic year with 40,950 vehicle registrations across its six brands: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, CUPRA, SEAT, Škoda, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Ireland’s leading automotive group secured a 29% share of the overall new car market and accounted for more than one in four electric vehicles sold. Volkswagen’s ID.4, Ireland’s best-selling EV of all time, topped the sales charts for a fifth consecutive year with registrations up 35% in the past 12 months, consolidating Volkswagen’s position as Ireland’s BEV leader.

Elsewhere, it was a strong year for Volkswagen Group’s other brands with Skoda reaching record sales for the third year in a row, aided in part by a 300% surge in EV registrations.

Audi also increased its BEV and PHEV share to 40% of the order bank for 2026 and is gearing up for its Formula 1 debut in 2026.

CUPRA continued its Irish success story, with registrations up 55% in 2025 and average year-on-year growth of 43% since coming to Ireland.

Meanwhile Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles registrations rose 39%, helping it achieve second place overall in light commercial vehicle sales.

Globally, Volkswagen Group sold nearly nine million vehicles in 2025, demonstrating the group’s resilience and scale in challenging times. In Europe, the group achieved a new high of 25% market share, highlighting strong brand momentum.

Looking ahead to 2026, Volkswagen Group will launch 20 new models spanning all brands, powertrains, and segments, which the group says reinforces its leadership in innovation, sustainability, and customer choice.

Key highlights include news that the CUPRA Raval, the first model in the Group’s Urban EV family, arrives in September.

Volkswagen’s 325PS Golf GTI Edition 50, all-new T-Roc, Passat, ID.Polo and ID.Cross Concept, a Skoda BEVs, the Epiq, and seven seat Peaq SUV plus a heavily updated plug-in hybrid Superb, Audi’s product offensive continues, starting with the blistering RS5 sports sedan & avant and there is a debut of the all-electric e-Caravelle from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

2026 marks Audi’s debut in the Formula One World Championship. The brand has unveiled the R26 race car, which is powered by a 400 kW 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine that runs on sustainable fuel supplemented by a 350kW electric motor. Drivers Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil) and Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) will power the Audi, with testing having taken place in Bahrain last week.

The Revolut F1 team will take it place on to the grid for its Grand Prix debut in Melbourne, Australia on March 8 alongside the 10 other Formula 1 teams.

In 2026, Volkswagen Group will achieve a major milestone in battery technology as the first European carmaker to establish its own battery cell development and production at scale.

Volkswagen Group subsidiary PowerCo is positioned as Europe’s leader in battery technology, strengthening the Group’s technological sovereignty, supply security, and long-term competitiveness.

The Unified Cell Battery, produced at Salzgitter in Germany, provides a competitive global technology platform, offering scale, cost efficiency, speed, and flexibility in an otherwise Asian-dominated market.

By ramping up cell factories in Salzgitter and Valencia, Volkswagen Group is establishing critical infrastructure for the European battery industry.

“Despite a backdrop of intense competition, 2025 was an exceptional year, everything we do has been built on trust, built for Ireland,” says Pierre Boutin, CEO & Group Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Ireland.

“Our record sales reflect the strength of our products, the commitment of our dealer network, and the trust customers have in our brands.”

Looking ahead to 2026, he says the group is entering the year “with great momentum”.

“We have combined record-breaking sales, technology leadership, software-first innovation, and electrification to lay the foundations for a sustainable, future-proof business.

“With our new vehicles, batteries, and AI-enabled processes, the best is yet to come for our customers and our brands,” he said.

Pictured: The Volkswagen Group range.