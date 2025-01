This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Volunteers are working with 125kg of salt to tackle the worst icy footpaths across the city.

Safer Streets Ireland says it’s unacceptable that the focus by Galway City Council is 100 percent on the roads.

It’s creating a priority list with the help of the public that could form a blueprint for future cold snaps.

Speaking to John Morley, Dr. Teresa Botin Lopez, who works at UHG, said she had a bad experience in November.