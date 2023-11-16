  • Services

Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi

Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi
People are being encouraged to help clean-up Grattan Beach this weekend following Storm Debi.

The rough weather early Monday morning brought debris onto the beach, while some fences were also knocked down


Galway Atlantaquaria is seeking volunteers for TOMORROW/TODAY (FRI) from 4:30-5:30PM, and on Saturday from 8AM-9AM.

The team is advising people to come weather-ready by wearing old clothes, gloves and boots.

