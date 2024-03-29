  • Services

Services

Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today

Published:

Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today
Share story:

Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the planting of 500 trees

The group members are planting Irish native trees in a new patch of land at the back of their garden on the Creggs Road


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They hope to create a woodland area for future generations to enjoy

The trees have been sponsored by the cross-border initiative Trees on the Land

It’s working to establish young native trees across the 32 counties

Planting of the Oak, Birch, Hazel and Rowan trees starts at 10 this morning

20 people currently attend weekly sessions at Glenamaddy Community Garden, but they’re hoping to grow their community

The post Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ann still going strong in charity kitchens at 85 years of age!

From this week's Galway City Tribune - After working her entire life on a farm and raising a fami...

no_space
Liam Carroll shafted by FG HQ in Galway County Council race

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley What is going on in Fine Gael? No...

no_space
Schools’ anger over Government ultimatum on uprooting Ukrainian pupils

From this week's Galway City Tribune - Ukrainian families who integrated into the community on Ga...

no_space
An Bord Pleanála overrules safety concerns of its own senior inspector

From this week's Galway City Tribune - An Bord Pleanála has ignored the concerns of one of its ow...

no_space
United face busy weekend with ties against Derry City and Bohemians

IT’S possibly not an appropriate quip to make, given the nature of the film in question, and the ...

no_space
Clifden extends invite to annual Trad Fest

Riverdance composer Bill Whelan will officially open the 13th Annual Clifden Traditional Music Fe...

no_space
Bands joining forces for Ballinasloe show

The Reeths-Puffer High School Band from Michigan, USA, will be performing a free concert with the...

no_space
KATS get in the spirit with revival of Drinking Habits

Galway City’s award-winning theatre company, KATS, is reviving its lauded production of Tom Smith...

no_space
Connacht ripped to shreds by hungry Lions in mauling

Connacht 14 Lions 38 JOHN FALLON AT DEXCOM STADIUM IRISH winger Mack Hansen said he was ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up