Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the planting of 500 trees
The group members are planting Irish native trees in a new patch of land at the back of their garden on the Creggs Road
They hope to create a woodland area for future generations to enjoy
The trees have been sponsored by the cross-border initiative Trees on the Land
It’s working to establish young native trees across the 32 counties
Planting of the Oak, Birch, Hazel and Rowan trees starts at 10 this morning
20 people currently attend weekly sessions at Glenamaddy Community Garden, but they’re hoping to grow their community
The post Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
