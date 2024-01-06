Volunteers from East Galway heading to Africa tomorrow to carry out extensive works at an orphanage in Ethiopia.
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A group of volunteers from East Galway will be heading to Africa tomorrow morning to carry out extensive work at an orphanage in Ethiopia.
The Building for Children group based in Newbridge will be travelling to Sebeta Children’s Blind School for the next twelve days to carry out the work on dormitories and toilets in the School.
This orphanage is home to over 600 blind or partially blind children ranging in age from 6 to 16 years of age.
In total 25 volunteers from Newbridge, Ballygar, Mountbellew, Moylough, Kilkerrin, Brideswell and Loughrea will travel on this project.
The Chairman of the group Brendan McDonnell and three others have been there since Friday preparing for the work.
In addition to the work being done, medicines, clothes toys and other items are being brought over with the cost of the project, amounting to close to €100,000, being funded by the generosity of the local community with recent fundraising events.
