Volunteers and Community Groups are honoured at annual Cathaoirleach Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Volunteers and Community Groups from across County Galway have been honoured at the annual Cathaoirleach’s Awards that took place yesterday evening in Athenry.

The ceremony, hosted by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor Martina Kinane, celebrated the outstanding contribution of individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to improve life in their communities and was organised by Galway County Council in partnership with the Galway County Public Participation Network (PPN).

Winners across a wide range of categories were recognised for their impact in areas such as arts, environment, community development, inclusion, and heritage and each award winner received a specially commissioned handcrafted trophy by Craughwell-based artist Seán Mahony, a certificate of achievement, and a €500 prize to support their ongoing community work.

Cathaoirleach Kinane told Ollie Turner that it was important that age is not a hindrance in getting involved in your community.

The first award of the evening was presented to Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds in the ‘Arts and Culture’ category recognising voluntary efforts to encourage and promote knowledge, experience and practice of arts and culture. This 4-day festival in Ballinasloe celebrates traditional Irish music, heritage, and culture, and has expanded significantly over the last decade now offering a diverse range of events and family-friendly activities. The masterclass workshops led by esteemed traditional musicians, hosting of international musicians to foster cultural exchange, and extensive youth engagement, position the festival as a hub for learning and artistic development of emerging and established artists.

The ‘Best Contribution to Heritage Award’, which recognises the efforts of groups that promote the heritage of their local area, was won by Katie Duane. Now in her 96th year, Katie has been the inspiration in her local community for the last 40 years in pursuit of the restoration of her beloved Kilboght Graveyard. Initially involved in ongoing maintenance works, Katie established a Restoration Group in 2021 as the mausoleum was in danger of collapse. Having successfully sought funding for a Conservation Management Plan and restoration works from the Community Monuments Fund, the abbey and mausoleum restoration works have now been showcased in a podcast, video and StoryMaps, and were a finalist in the Heritage Category of the Irish Building and Design Awards 2025.

The winner of the ‘Heritage Publication Award’, which recognises the voluntary efforts to research, record and promote the heritage of local areas, was Michael J. Hurley for “Lackagh – A Colourful Past”. This is a 330-page pictorial album by and of the people of Lackagh underpinned by extensive community engagement which celebrates people, places, events and celebrations of Lackagh dating back to 1875. Michael has now voluntarily researched, written, and published 15 books documenting Lackagh Parish history and heritage.

Fóram Chois Fharraige Um Pleanáil Teanga was named winner of ‘Gradam na Gaeilge’ in recognition of its work to preserve, promote and strengthen the use of the Irish language. Tá Fóram Chois Fharraige um Pleanáil Teanga ag tacú le pobal Chois Fharraige i chuile réimse den saol. Tá neart deiseanna ann chun an Ghaeilge a fhoghlaim trí Chiorcail comhrá, maidin caife, Gaeilge san Ionad oibre, Ghaeilge ar an Teallach, drámaíocht agus chun snas a chur ar do chuid gramadaí Gaeilge tá an leabhar Teagascóir Gramadaí a foilsíodh le gairid. Coinníonn Scéal, Scéal, Scéal an pobal ar an eolas maidir le fógraí, nuacht agus scéalta as Cois Fharraige.

Jacinta Barrins was named winner of the ‘Environment & Climate Action Award’, which recognises volunteers’ efforts to enhance the environment in which they live in a sustainable manner. Jacinta passionately advocates that ‘tackling climate change is not just for the young’ and has dedicated her post-retirement years to climate education and activism, especially among older generations. In 2023, Jacinta founded the 60+ Climate Drive, and over the last year and a half, has travelled extensively across Galway City and County to talk to retirement groups, carers networks, men’s sheds, women’s sheds, and a broad range of community & voluntary groups.

The winner of the ‘Social Inclusion Award’, which recognises voluntary efforts to support all people within the community to participate in social and community activities, was Sarah Ann Buday. Sarah Ann is a third-year student at High Cross College in Tuam. Having first-hand experience of life as a young carer, for the last 3 years Sarah Ann has been a passionate advocate for all young carers through academic research, public speaking engagements, and using her voice in Comhairle na nÓg and the National Youth Assembly. Sarah Ann spoke at Leinster House in March 2025 to raise awareness of the need for proper care and support services for young carers, resulting in a Motion on Young Carers brought by the Labour Party being passed by Dáil Éireann on 20th March 2025.

The winner of the ‘Sports Award’, which recognises voluntary efforts to increase the number of people participating in sport, particularly within groups with low participation rates, was South Galway Lakers Special Olympics Sports Club. South Galway Lakers are a volunteer-run club established in March 2024 after realising there was a huge gap in facilities for athletes with intellectual disabilities in South Galway. After a lot of preparation and hard work, they opened the doors to a brand-new club in Loughrea, and since then, their numbers are growing monthly and they have opened a second training venue in Gort. They are going from strength to strength and clearly living up to their slogan of “United we stand, together we soar!

Tuam Tidy Towns was named winner of the ‘Tidy Towns Recognition Award’ in recognition of achieving Bronze Medal status in the National Tidy Towns Competition, becoming the first large town in the County to progress to medal status. The Tidy Towns Committee have built a strong sense of community spirit since entering the national competition in 2011 and have over 3,000 followers on Facebook, as well as collaborating with local schools, businesses, and youth groups on a variety of projects. This collaborative spirit has brought every sector of their community together for a shared goal of improving their local environment in a sustainable way.

The Cathaoirleach’s Awards honour the 2 groups who have been selected annually to represent County Galway in the All-Island Price of Place Awards. The first Pride of Place Winner was Clarinbridge Tidy Towns, who will represent County Galway in the “300-1000 Population” award category. Clarinbridge Tidy Towns was formed in 1979 with the aim of enhancing the physical and social environment of Clarinbridge Village and surrounding areas, which thrives as a vibrant and forward-thinking village with residents fostering a welcoming community and inviting atmosphere for visitors. The community has a strong commitment to development of heritage, sports, community and environmental initiatives in a manner that is sympathetic to the unique character of the village. The other Pride of Place Award Winner was Marconi Men’s Shed based in Clifden, who are unique, having been established exclusively by male family carers following the completion of a Creative Carers wood-turning project funded through Creative Ireland. They will represent County Galway in the “Community Wellbeing” award category as the lens through which the shed functions and plans its activities is ‘health and wellbeing’ and ‘inclusivity’. Forty Shedders have undertaken Tai Chi and Mindfulness courses, with other workshops completed including “5 Ways to Wellbeing’, ‘Healthy Eating’, ‘Physical Activity Go for Life’ and ‘Stop Smoking West’, with many more activities planned. The impact has transformed the lives of many Shedders, with all citing improved physical and mental wellbeing.

Following the presentation of the Cathaoirleach’s Community Awards, Councillor Martina Kinane announced two Special Recognition Awards.

The Individual Special Recognition Award Winner was announced as Bernie Rogers from Oranmore, who is a driving force in local voluntary sports and outdoor activities. The Cathaoirleach described Bernie as a beacon of kindness and fun, with her dedication to volunteering and positive attitude having a lasting impact on improving quality of life for everyone. She noted that her efforts to engage individuals in initiatives such as Parkrun, Swim for Fun, and Run for Fun, were about reaching those least likely to engage in traditional sports and finding a place for everyone to belong.

The Group Special Recognition Award Winner was announced as Moyne Villa FC from Headford, which offers structured soccer programmes for players from 3-65, and a “Football for All” programme with Ability West. Beyond sport, the club promotes health and wellbeing through its range of on-site facilities, and it is central to building community spirit through being centrally involved in the local community festival ‘Headfest’. The club’s place as a cornerstone of the community came to the fore in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn when it became a vital hub for over 3,500 people and recognised as a beacon of community care and resilience through local and national media coverage.

Nominations and winners

Winners in Bold Italics

Arts & Culture (4 – 1 Winner)

Athenry Community Arts

Athenry Music School

Feile Ceoil Larry Reynolds, Ballinasloe

Something in the Water Festival, Headford

Contribution to Heritage (3 – 1 Winner)

Donaghpatrick Kilcoona Heritage Society

Ionad Oidhreachta Leitir Mealáin & Gharumna

Mary Duane, Kilboght Graveyard

Heritage Publication (2 – 1 Winner)

Ballinasloe and District Heritage Society

Michael J Hurley, Package

Best Contribution to Irish Language (2 – 1 Winner)

Cois Fharraige Forum um Pleanáil Teanga

Pop Up Gaeltacht Chinn Mhara

Environment & Climate Action (3 – 1 Winner)

Cuan Beo Environmental CLG

Jacinta Barrins

St Brendans GAA Club

Social Inclusion (8 – 1 Winner)

Ann Walsh

Ballinakill Community Development

Cairdeas Disco Volunteers, Package

Isabelle Ni Dhuinn, Loughrea

Kilcolgan Community Development

Sarah Ann Buday

Sparkcatchers!

Tuam Fáilte Isteach

Sport (10 – 1 Winner)

Bernie Rogers, Oranmore

Carmel Gavin, Newbridge

Dunmore MacHales LGFA

Dunmore Town AFC

Galway County Community Games Committee

Kinvara Hockey Club

Matthew Ward, Tuam

Moanbaun Sports Development Project

Moyne Villa FC

South Galway Lakers Special Olympics

Tidy Towns Recognition Award – 1 Winner

Tuam Tidy Towns

Pride of Place Awards – 2 Winners

Clarinbridge

Marconi Men’s Shed, Clifden

Cathaoirleach Special Recognition Awards – 2 Winners

Bernie Rogers, Oranmore

Moyne Villa FC