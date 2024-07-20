Volunteer-led Galway Street Ambassadors do their bit to help the tourists

Galway Street Ambassadors are a new team of volunteers, who have now started helping visitors to the city with directions and advice for their stay in Galway.

The Galway Street Ambassadors programme – developed by Galway Volunteer Centre in partnership with and funded by Galway Culture Company, and also supported by Fáilte Ireland – will be visible on the city streets on Thursdays and Fridays, with plans to expand over the summer months.

“The Galway Street Ambassadors, who are all volunteers, are helping to make visitors feel more at home in Galway and share local knowledge about the city and the many cultural events happening,” said Donncha Foley, Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre.

The volunteers come from a wide range background, and team members include people who have lived all their lives in Galway and more recent arrivals to the city. They are dressed in vibrant blue uniform and can be seen interacting with visitors during their volunteer shift.

Welcoming the project, Mayor of Galway, Cllr Peter Keane said ‘our city is a fantastic place to visit – and the Galway Street Ambassadors are playing an important new role by being a welcome and helpful face on the street’.

“We are delighted to support this project, we are very grateful to the volunteers who are taking part in assisting people with advice and support during this very busy season for Galway,” added Marilyn Reddan of Galway Culture Company.

The pilot project will run until the end of September with the aim of continuing the project on a long-term basis depending on future funding in 2025 and beyond.

Since 2006, Galway Volunteer Centre has been supporting members of the public to find suitable volunteer roles in Galway City and County through a list of volunteer opportunities, updated daily, advertised on behalf of non-profits and community organisations in Galway.

The Galway Volunteer Centre team meets with people to help them choose volunteer roles that match their interests and availability.

“We are always amazed by the amount of people who come to us with a desire to do something that helps others, and we provide a confidential service that matches people with a role they will enjoy that benefits others at the same time,” said Donncha.

For more information on Galway Volunteer Centre, visit www.volunteergalway.ie, phone 091 581727 or visit 27 William Street West, Galway.

Pictured at the launch of the Galway Street Ambassadors programme were (from left) Jason Craughwell, Chairperson, Galway Volunteer Centre; Margaret Jenkins of Fáilte Ireland; Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Peter Keane; Marilyn Reddan, Galway Culture Company; Donncha Foley, Galway Volunteer Centre, and Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive, Galway City Council.