Voluntary patrols to tackle river deaths

Galway City Tribune – A new voluntary waterways patrol group will begin operating next month, in an attempt to prevent deaths in the city’s rivers and canals.

‘Claddagh Watch’ has already signed up 100 volunteers for training, spurred by a series of fatalities in the River Corrib earlier this year.

The group aims to have foot patrols begin in June of this year – with a particular focus on ‘black spot’ areas around the Spanish Arch and the city’s bridges.

Behind the group are husband-and-wife team Arthur and Deborah Carr, founders of the GELS (Galway East Lift Support) suicide-prevention group, who told the Galway City Tribune that their sole aim is to prevent the loss of life through accidental falls or suicide.

“Our purpose will be to prevent and report accidents. Our volunteers will never be entering the water.

“This is not about heroics, it’s about doing something that will help. It’s so important for us that we talk to the established watches and we talk to the blue light services,” said Mr Carr.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.