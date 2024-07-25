Voluntary aspect of nature law has to be set in stone

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
THE voluntary element of farmers’ participation in the recently passed EU Nature Restoration Law [NRL] must be written into all piece of the Irish legislation, an open meeting on the issue heard last week.
Micheál Haverty’s farm in Clonberne was the location for a farm walk and a meeting attended by about 100 people which was addressed by the Director of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), farm leaders and politicians.
IFA National President, Francie Gorman, said that there could never be a situation where a farmer’s right to farm his land would be impinged upon.
“The MEPs just drove on and passed this law [NRL]. What we must ensure now is that farmer involvement in this is voluntary and that must be enshrined in law.
“We [farmers] are the custodians of the environment and I believe that overall, we are doing a very good job. 99.9% of farmers are committed to doing things properly,” said Francie Gorman.
Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan, said that the voluntary aspect of farmer involvement couldn’t be dependent on verbal commitments which could change depending on who was in Government.
“The voluntary aspect of the scheme has to be written quite clearly into the law. It’s not just as simple as closing the gate and letting the briars grow,” said Stephen Canavan.
Director of the NPWS with responsibility for the Nature Restoration Law, Áinle Ní Bhríain, said that Ireland’s development of a Nature Restoration Plan could only work with the co-operation of farmers.
Pictured: IFA President Francie Gorman speaking last week in Clonberne.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Fears over future of post office in Oughterard put to bed with announcement of new operator
Fears over the future of the post office in Oughterard have been put to bed with the announcement...
Tickets available now for Pearse Stadium screening of All Ireland Final
Tickets can now be secured for the screening of the All Ireland Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthi...
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not be standing for the next general election. Deputy Ó Cuív has...
The Clare hurlers who refused to give up are now best in the land
Inside Track with John McIntyre HOW can you do justice to a match which had everything. All we...
Biden departure takes age out of the equation
World of Politics with Harry McGee The oldest person to become Taoiseach was Seán Lemass, who ...
Galway can crown a great summer with their tenth All-Ireland triumph
DEEP into the dying embers of the Connacht senior football semi-final at Markievicz Park last Apr...
Goals from Leonard and Davoren help Tribeswomen subdue the Rebels
Galway 2-7 Cork 0-10 ANYTHING you can do; we can do too! That appears to be the mantra of t...
Portman docks in for gigs on home ground
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Tom Portman is one of Galway’s most versatile and prolific mus...
Concerns over neighbouring lands and the long-term impacts of EU’s Nature Law
THE right of farmers to be able to keep their lands in productive agricultural use has to be ‘the...