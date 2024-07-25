  • Services

Voluntary aspect of nature law has to be set in stone

Voluntary aspect of nature law has to be set in stone
THE voluntary element of farmers’ participation in the recently passed EU Nature Restoration Law [NRL] must be written into all piece of the Irish legislation, an open meeting on the issue heard last week.

Micheál Haverty’s farm in Clonberne was the location for a farm walk and a meeting attended by about 100 people which was addressed by the Director of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), farm leaders and politicians.

IFA National President, Francie Gorman, said that there could never be a situation where a farmer’s right to farm his land would be impinged upon.

“The MEPs just drove on and passed this law [NRL]. What we must ensure now is that farmer involvement in this is voluntary and that must be enshrined in law.

“We [farmers] are the custodians of the environment and I believe that overall, we are doing a very good job. 99.9% of farmers are committed to doing things properly,” said Francie Gorman.

Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan, said that the voluntary aspect of farmer involvement couldn’t be dependent on verbal commitments which could change depending on who was in Government.

“The voluntary aspect of the scheme has to be written  quite clearly into the law. It’s not just as simple as closing the gate and letting the briars grow,” said Stephen Canavan.

Director of the NPWS with responsibility for the Nature Restoration Law, Áinle Ní Bhríain, said that Ireland’s development of a Nature Restoration Plan could only work with the co-operation of farmers.

Pictured: IFA President Francie Gorman speaking last week in Clonberne.

