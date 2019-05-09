Volkswagen’s new T-Cross is the smallest SUV on the market

It was a bit of an honour to be asked by Volkswagen to be one of the first to test drive the new T-Cross as it has just arrived in the showrooms. Based on the platform of the Polo this is, and will be, the smallest SUV in the range.

On first viewing, many observers thought they were looking at the slightly bigger T-Rock but this car is just a little more compact and has a different character.

Volkswagen designers have been flexing their collective artistic talents by making it a bit funkier than its bigger sibling. In its bright Energetic Orange coat of paint standing on 16” orange and grey alloy wheels, the T-Cross cuts a dash that can’t be missed.

Those colours are carried on into the inside with a striped-tiger look along the dashboard, mixed with materials of different textures throughout the cabin. For the most part, quality does exist in the cabin with a good standard of seating and some leather trimmings to the steering and the gear knob.

Other interior highlights include an 8” infotainment system, App Connect, Climatronic Air Conditioning, 2 USB interfaces and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Space is rather impressive too, with good head clearance with comfortable space for four adults or two adults and three youngsters. There’s a good boot of 385 litres which is almost equal in floor size to the Golf.

