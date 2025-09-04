Vodafone undertaking latest "storm resilient" network upgrades in Connemara today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Vodafone is undertaking fresh works in Connemara today as part of a roll-out of new “storm resilient” mobile infrastructure.

It says it’ll be replacing antiquated structures – which are up to 25 years old – in Screeb and Camus.

Connemara was one of the hardest hit parts of the country when Storm Eowyn made landfill in January.

And one of the persisting issues in the aftermath was blanket blackspots for internet and phone coverage.

Vodafone is now working to ensure that doesn’t happen again – by installing state-of-the-art, storm resilient hardware across the country, with a particular focus on Connemara.

The latest places to receive upgrades are Screeb and Camus – with works getting underway today to offer enhanced 4G coverage, and build capacity for 5G.

Vodafone says the works will take around three weeks, and during that time there will be disruptions to mobile service.