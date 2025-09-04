  • Services

Services

Vodafone undertaking latest "storm resilient" network upgrades in Connemara today

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Vodafone undertaking latest "storm resilient" network upgrades in Connemara today
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Vodafone is undertaking fresh works in Connemara today as part of a roll-out of new “storm resilient” mobile infrastructure.

It says it’ll be replacing antiquated structures – which are up to 25 years old – in Screeb and Camus.

Connemara was one of the hardest hit parts of the country when Storm Eowyn made landfill in January.

And one of the persisting issues in the aftermath was blanket blackspots for internet and phone coverage.

Vodafone is now working to ensure that doesn’t happen again – by installing state-of-the-art, storm resilient hardware across the country, with a particular focus on Connemara.

The latest places to receive upgrades are Screeb and Camus – with works getting underway today to offer enhanced 4G coverage, and build capacity for 5G.

Vodafone says the works will take around three weeks, and during that time there will be disruptions to mobile service.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD demands Ministers attend recalled Dáil committee amid ongoing school strikes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding that senior Government Minist...

no_space
Water supply returning to city centre after successful repairs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWater supply is returning to normal after a significa...

no_space
Crews working to repair burst watermain in city centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCrews are currently working to fix a significant wate...

no_space
Gift for new Library and Learning Commons at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMand Learning Commons. Irial Finan graduated from the ...

no_space
Green light for major new sports development in Sylane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light's been given for a major new sports d...

no_space
Space-Tech firm MBRYONICS to create 125 jobs in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Space-Tech firm MBRYONICS is to create 125 new...

no_space
Galway GAA agree to the use of Stadium for United games

Galway GAA has given its unanimous backing to a request from Galway United to play some of the Le...

no_space
Big push on to restore ANC cash to pre-crash payment rates

WESTERN farm leaders have this week called for the restoration of ANC [Areas of Natural Constrain...

no_space
Wind farm company loses €35m State bond

By Máirtín Ó Catháin A €35.4m bond lodged with the State relating to a proposed offshore wind ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up