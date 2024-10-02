Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Vodafone is set to switch off 3G in County Galway – following the recent switching off of the service in Galway City.
From October, 3G will no longer be available, and customers using a 3G only handset are advised to upgrade.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They’ll still have access to text messages and calls – but won’t be able to access the internet.
3G was first introduced in 2001 – and it’s believed the number of people using 3G only handsets would be small.
The post Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local Senator concerned over lack of funding for PE programmes in primary schools
A local Senator has raised concerns over an apparent lack of funding for PE courses for young chi...
Sparking a love of stories for young Galway readers
Galway author and Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde wants children to be able to see themselves in b...
Consent education report in call for stricter targets
By Aoibhe Connolly A pioneering University of Galway programme to educate both students and st...
Musicians and wordsmiths gather to honour Inis Meáin fisherman and poet
Words and photos: Seán Ó Mainnín The beauty and power of music and words were celebrated at th...
Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city
Some of €13 billion owed by Apple to the Irish government should be used to lay the groundwork fo...
Gardaí investigate two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore
Gardaí are investigating two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore in a three-day per...
Premium agricultural land on the market within a gallop of the city
O’Donnellan & Joyce are delighted to offer this prime Grade-A quality to the lands within the...
Budget 2025 – recapping the most significant announcements
The budget will be €8.3bn of new money overall – that’s a growth of 6.9 percent on la...
Golf Ireland Launches iGolf
New initiative enables golfers who are not members of golf clubs to obtain an official Handicap ...