Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway

Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway
Vodafone is set to switch off 3G in County Galway – following the recent switching off of the service in Galway City.

From October, 3G will no longer be available, and customers using a 3G only handset are advised to upgrade.


They’ll still have access to text messages and calls – but won’t be able to access the internet.

3G was first introduced in 2001 – and it’s believed the number of people using 3G only handsets would be small.

