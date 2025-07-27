Visitors for Race Week encouraged to visit and enjoy the city's summer vibes festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

With Race Week getting underway tomorrow, visitors are being encouraged to visit the city to enjoy the week’s festivities.

Summer Vibes will run from tomorrow morning until Wednesday evening, bringing the pulse of the party right into the heart of the city with pop-up gigs, fashion shows, yoga sessions, walking tours, and even disco bikes lighting up the Westend after dark.

New this year is a curated trail linking Galway’s most iconic venues, from classic pubs to buzzing cafés and indie food spots.

Bars across the city centre will be alive with sound, from trad sessions and late-night bands to mellow acoustic sets.

Chairperson of the Latin Quarter Edel O’Connell gives us a small taste of what will be happening over the next three days.

Real-time event details and all the action is at www.galwaysummervibes.ie and across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.