Virtual reality learning system for nursing launched at University of Galway

Published:

Virtual reality learning system for nursing launched at University of Galway
A virtual reality learning system for nursing education has been launched at University of Galway.

The ViReTrain project has been funded through the ERASMUS+ programme and will see students using VR headsets and interactive VR controllers.


It focuses on a range of authentic, complex scenarios in which the user assumes the role of a newly qualified nurse, providing care to an individual patient.

