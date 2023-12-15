Virtual reality learning system for nursing launched at University of Galway

A virtual reality learning system for nursing education has been launched at University of Galway.

The ViReTrain project has been funded through the ERASMUS+ programme and will see students using VR headsets and interactive VR controllers.





It focuses on a range of authentic, complex scenarios in which the user assumes the role of a newly qualified nurse, providing care to an individual patient.

