Virtual COPD Care Pathway marks major milestone in chronic disease management

Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A virtual healthcare programme at UHG to help people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is reducing hospital attendances, preventing unnecessary admissions – and saving hundreds of bed days in the process.
Since its launch in April 2024, the COPD Virtual Care Pathway has significantly improved patient outcomes while reducing pressure on hospital services.
The programme, developed by Galway University Hospitals in partnership with the Galway City Integrated Care Hub and the HIVE Laboratory at University of Galway, is transforming how care is delivered to people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
To date, the Virtual Care Pathway has delivered 139 episodes of care, saving more than 1,000 hospital bed days.
One such patient is Maureen Foley from Oranmore, who has been reflecting on her positive experience of the service.
“The Virtual Care Pathway is a wonderful service,” she said.
“The support I received has helped me stay out of hospital and manage my COPD with more confidence. I can call Emma anytime and get her advice and help. The breathing exercises help reduce my breathlessness so I can go about my daily life more comfortably,” she added.
Emma is Emma Burke, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory and Nursing Lead for the COPD Virtual Care Pathway.
“This Pathway is transforming how we deliver care to patients with COPD. By combining clinical expertise with innovative digital tools, we are improving outcomes, enhancing patient confidence, and reducing the need for hospitalisation,” she said.
“The feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, and the impact on hospital capacity has been hugely significant,” she added.
Patients participating in virtual care now have an average length of stay of 5.3 days, representing a 53.57% improvement compared with the national inpatient average.
By using secure digital technology, the service allows patients to receive high-quality respiratory specialist supervision from home while remaining under the care of their treating doctors and respiratory team.
The pathway provides structured daily monitoring through a user-friendly app, where patients record daily symptoms, optimise self-management skills and use monitoring devices to track key health indicators such as oxygen levels, respiratory rate, temperature, blood pressure and heart rate. Any concerning changes trigger real-time alerts, enabling clinicians to intervene promptly and tailor treatment plans before issues escalate.
The virtual care option also supports patients who present to the Emergency Department with stable COPD exacerbations, offering a safe alternative to hospital admission and helping to shorten stays for those already admitted.
Pictured: Maureen Foley (right) from Oranmore with Emma Burke, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory and Nursing Lead for the COPD Virtual Care Pathway.
