Virtual career event for secondary students interested in Galway hospitals

Published:

  • Author:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway University Hospitals will this week host a virtual career event for secondary school students (11/12)

It’ll explore various career options including physiotherapy, social work, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and nutrition and dietetics.

Students will have the chance to speak with qualified professionals, and hear from third level health and social care students about their experiences.

The virtual event takes place this Thursday at 6pm:

** Teams Meeting ID: 338 411 167 795 60 Passcode: Tc3HK3Ta**

