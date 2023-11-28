Vigil in Kinvara tomorrow for UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A candlelit vigil will be held in Kinvara tomorrow to mark United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
The annual day serves as a platform to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The vigil at 5 tomorrow evening will begin at two points – the primary school and Dunguaire Castle – and the two groups will walk to the Quay area to gather at the pier.
Spokesperson for the group, Kate Thomspon outlines the aim of the event:
