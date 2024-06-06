Vigil in Galway this Saturday to honour children in Palestine
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A vigil is being held in Galway city this Saturday to remember children who have been killed in Palestine.
It will take place from the newly named Droichead an Dochais from 2PM.
It’s being organised by the Irish Healthcare Workers for Palestine, the Galway branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and members of Mothers Against Genocide.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Emma Daly from Irish Healthcare Workers for Palestine, outlines the aim of the vigil:
