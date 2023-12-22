Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A vigil for Palestine is being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch in Galway city.
People interested in joining are invited to assemble at 4PM, and the group will walk to the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Those attending are encouraged to bring posters and banners, along with umbrellas and warm clothes
The post Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day
One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore We...
Western Development Commission has record breaking investment year
The Western Development Commission has enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of investment. 202...
Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November
There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November. The ...
Public advised to know their options for illness as Galway experiences high rates of flu
Health services across the West are advising the public to become familiar with their care option...
Locals urged to use new Mountbellew to Galway bus route
Locals are being urged to use the new Mountbellew to Galway bus route or else they may lose it. T...
City council reports negative gender pay gap for 2023
Galway City Council has published its 2023 Gender Pay Gap report. It shows a “negative̶...
€320k funding for community groups across Galway
€320 thousand in funding has been announced for community groups across Galway. It’s from a...
Galway Port joins top tier in funding pot for EU transport plans
The inclusion of Galway Port as part of an EU transport network plan will clear the way for the f...
Galway’s welcoming reputation damaged by a few arson attacks
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley There are an estimated 7,000 Iris...