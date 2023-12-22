Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch

A vigil for Palestine is being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch in Galway city.

People interested in joining are invited to assemble at 4PM, and the group will walk to the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge





Those attending are encouraged to bring posters and banners, along with umbrellas and warm clothes

