Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today

A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding the vigil at Courthouse Square, in front of Galway Courthouse, from 6.30pm.





They are calling on people to bring a Palestinian flag and a candle to commemorate the thousands of lives lost in Palestine since the conflict began last month.

Member of the campaign, Ciaran Tierney, says it’s important people show there is local support for those impacted:

