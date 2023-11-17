Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding the vigil at Courthouse Square, in front of Galway Courthouse, from 6.30pm.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They are calling on people to bring a Palestinian flag and a candle to commemorate the thousands of lives lost in Palestine since the conflict began last month.
Member of the campaign, Ciaran Tierney, says it’s important people show there is local support for those impacted:
The post Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections
Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area
Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year. Current...
‘No minutes’ of secret meeting on planning in Galway City
Neither minutes nor notes were taken at an ‘informal’ meeting between the senior Council staff an...
Galway councillors want to meet Garda Chief over public order incidents
City Councillors have once again requested that Galway’s Garda Chief come before them to answer q...
Land Development Agency set to take Harbour lands for housing
Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...
Galway TD wants serial offenders to pay their own legal fees
A Galway TD has been given a commitment by Government that it will consider “hitting serial offen...
Hayes makes history with top-20 finish in Tumbling World Championships
A member of Renmore Gymnastics Club lad made history in Birmingham last week with a top-20 finish...
Dramatic take on trial that opened the US to Ulysses
A bawdy courtroom drama, telling the true story of the 1933 New York trial that liberated James J...
Druid return in March with O’Casey’s Shadow of a Gunman
Druid Theatre’s production of Sean O’Casey’s The Shadow of a Gunman, which was first staged at th...