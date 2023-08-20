Video launched this morning celebrating pristine rivers, lakes and estuaries known as Connemara Blue Dots
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A video has been launched this morning to celebrate the waters of the west of Ireland and particularly Connemara’s pristine rivers, lakes and estuaries that are known as Connemara Blue Dots.
The video, supported by Galway County Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme, was released by the Blue Dots Catchments Programme this morning and is now available to watch through the Galway County Council YouTube Channel or you can watch it here.
Launched for Water Heritage Day, which is today, the video is also part of National Heritage Week which this year celebrated our “Living Heritage” and is the first of many engagements in the Connemara area promoting these waters, the sustainable management for the communities living there and the abundance of biodiversity they support.
Details of the Blue Dots Catchments Programme are available on www.LAwaters.ie.
