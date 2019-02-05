Video game developer appears in court over city drugs seizure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A video game developer has appeared before Galway District Court after an estimated 175 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized in the city over the weekend.

The drugs were discoverd by Gardaí following a search of a house at 9 St. Bridget’s Place Upper last Saturday evening.

*Gardaí arrested 28-year-old Timothy Daiber of St. Bridget’s Place Upper – at the scene under the Drug Trafficking Act and he was detained at Galway Garda Station.

He appeared before Galway District Court, charged with several offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including intent to sell or supply cannabis.

Daiber was remanded on bail of €5,500 with a number of conditions, including that he surrender his passport, reside at his mothers address in Mayo, and sign on at his local Garda station three times a week.

Timothy Daiber, who’s originally from Germany, was accompanied by his mother when he appeared before Judge Mary Fahy.

He’s a graduate of GMIT and is listed as a co-founder of video game company.

The court heard that Timothy Daiber is currently unemployed and no objection was made to free legal aid.

He’ll appear back before Galway District Court on May 20th, when directions will be given by the DPP.