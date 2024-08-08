VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
VHI Health and Wellbeing services is to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city
It will be located at the currently facility on the Headford road, which will be expanded to house the new services
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The new centre will include an urgent care to treat minor illnesses and will include new diagnostics such as X-ray.
The refurbished centre will open in the early months of next year for VHI members.
VHI Chief Operations Officer Michelle Tait speaks about the new development:
The post VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 5
Episode 5 explores satire and its role in Irish media. It also includes familiar satirical sketc...
President Higgins leads tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer
President Higgins has been leading the tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer Aidan O’...
University Hospital Galway is country’s second most overcrowded today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 55 peop...
Plans for 64 new homes in Claregalway refused by county planners
Plans for a significant housing development of 64 homes in Claregalway have been refused. The pro...
Connacht Tribune leads the way with ten nominations for Local Ireland Media Awards
The Connacht Tribune Group led the way with ten nominations as the shortlists were announced for ...
University of Galway to award honorary degrees to five individuals at Autumn ceremonies
University of Galway is to recognise five individuals with honorary degrees at the Autumn Conferr...
Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room
Galway city Councillor Helen Ogbu is urging higher standards in private emergency accomodation He...
5,200 new industrial sector jobs created in Galway so far this year
5,200 new jobs have been created in the industrial sector in Galway in the first quarter of this ...
City Bin Co. planning expansion at Oranmore base
The City Bin Co. is planning a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore. City Bin was founde...