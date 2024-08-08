VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

VHI Health and Wellbeing services is to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

It will be located at the currently facility on the Headford road, which will be expanded to house the new services





The new centre will include an urgent care to treat minor illnesses and will include new diagnostics such as X-ray.

The refurbished centre will open in the early months of next year for VHI members.

VHI Chief Operations Officer Michelle Tait speaks about the new development:

