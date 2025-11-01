Vets show you’re never too old to be on the ball

Galway will play host to basketball teams from USA, Canada, Estonia, Croatia, and across Europe and Ireland this weekend – and not one player from the 49 teams will be under 40!

Because the city is preparing to host one of its most spirited and socially minded sporting fixtures – the Galway Masters International Basketball Tournament 2025, running from Friday to Sunday at the Kingfisher Club in the University of Galway.

Now in its 13th year, the tournament has established itself as a highlight on the master’s basketball calendar with 49 teams participating in six age categories ranging from over 40’s to over 65’s for both men and women.

This year’s event sees the highest number of international teams visiting the tournament with representation from the USA, Canada, Estonia, Croatia, France, Italy, Spain, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Galway City Council is main sponsor for the event, with support as well from Failte Ireland/Galway Convention Bureau and several local businesses.

This year, the organisers have selected Pancreatic Cancer Ireland has been chosen as the nominated charity for 2025 – a decision that has been warmly received by Niall Rochford, co-founder of Pancreatic Cancer Ireland

“We are a relatively new charity, founded by individuals directly impacted by the disease,” he explained.

“We operate entirely on a voluntary basis and the funds and awareness generated by the Galway Masters will help us greatly as we continue to grow the charity,” added Niall, who is Managing Director of Ashford Castle.

Niall himself is embarking on a twelve-day, 250km walk from Cork to Cong in memory of his late wife, Stella, who tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2022, just eight weeks following her shock diagnosis.

Galway Masters organisers, Mike Lydon, James Hanley and Mike Murray will join Niall for part of his Cork2Cong walk through Galway on Friday week, November 7, taking the opportunity to present him with a cheque from the tournament weekend.

The Galway Masters Basketball Association was founded in 2011 by a small group of local basketball players and enthusiasts who set out to promote masters basketball locally, nationally and internationally.

What began as a one-day event with twelve teams and 22 matches has grown steadily every year.

Now, with 49 teams participating, the weekend promises intense competition on the court across all age groups.

However, beyond the matches, social events including a gala dinner for 400 attendees, with guest of honour the Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Mike Cubbard, and charity raffle are pillars of the tournament structure.

“I have seen first-hand how this tournament has grown in the last thirteen years,” said Cllr Cubbard.

“We are delighted that Galway City Council are in a position to support the event and with so many overseas visitors coming to our city, it benefits the local economy greatly.”

Spectators and supporters are welcome to attend games, helping to bring extra energy and visibility to the courts and to the cause. For full tournament information and game schedule, visit www.galwaymasters.ie

And if you would like to follow Niall’s progress or donate to the Cork2Cong walk, all details can be found on www.pancreaticcancerireland.ie/cork2cong

Pictured: Ashford Castle MD Niall Rochford (second right), co-founder of Pancreatic Cancer Ireland at the launch of this year’s Galway Masters International Basketball Tournament with (from left) Galway Masters Robert Bowe, Mike Murray, Mike Lydon and James Hanley.